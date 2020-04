Uskumatu lugu - halvatud ragbitäht simuleeris trepiastmetel tõusu Mount Everesti tippu

Final Camp | 6679m . A tough day on the mountain and I’m slightly behind schedule but I’ve found a sheltered spot to set up camp and start a fire just beneath the North col. Bumped into two other climbers who pitched in the same spot...weirdest tent I’ve ever seen though so not sure they’ll survive the night.🙄 . 4am start tomorrow for the final push. Hoping to reach the summit by 4:30pm. 🏔 . Join in live: 8-9am 2:30pm-Summit . Big love to everyone who’s donated this week, sent messages and joined in the fun.🙏 . Heeerrrreee weee gooooo!!💪🏼 . #noworneverest #challenge #covi̇d19 #isolation #stayhome #charity #climbingthewalls #everest #mountains #climbing #mm2mountains #berghaus #avalancherisk #isolationchallenge

A post shared by Ed Jackson (@edjackson8) on Apr 23, 2020 at 2:49pm PDT