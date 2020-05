FOTOD ⟩ Korpulentne ahelsuitsetajast Briti tüdruk tegi elus kannapöörde: nüüd on eesmärk maailmameistritiitel!

In just under 2 years I've turned my whole life around & become a completely different person for the better. Before I felt like I had no aim or purpose and was genuinely unhappy and uncomfortable in my own body! I realised I needed to make a change and fortunately I found boxing and with non stop hard work and dedication I've achieved an enormous amount in and out of the boxing ring in a very short time! I'm not posting this for praise or applause but to show that if you want to succeed as much as you want to breathe then you will be successful!

