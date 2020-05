Karm Briti jõumees valas pisaraid: vanaema kaotus oli vägilasele väga valus

It breaks my heart to say I lost my beloved Grandmar Hall today 💔 The last time I saw her a week ago, I chatted to her on her doorstep for a while just seeing how she was and how she was coping. She begged me to come in... I wished I could have gone in and had the usual coffee’n biscuit to chat about life, but because of this horrible situation I couldn’t 😢 • Well today I got to sit and chat with my Grandmar, all be it me doing all the talking... I told her my future plans and how all the family was and that I’d never forget her... And that I will always love her. I’m going to miss my Grandmar and I pray she’s at peace wherever she is ☝️ I hope everyone out there appreciates their family because you only get one, and when they’re gone you only wish you had more time with them. Send your family a message, pick up the phone... it takes 2 mins to show someone you care. Don’t have any regrets in life! #APromiseWasMade #Rip Big Love Grandmar Your little grandson Eddie ❤️

A post shared by Eddie hall - The Beast (@eddiehallwsm) on May 6, 2020 at 5:24am PDT