Maikuus suri juba kolmas noor kulturist

Thank You @musculardevelopment #Repost @musculardevelopment • • • • • • MD is sad to report the passing of IFBB Pro League Wheelchair athlete Joshua D. Foster at the age of 36. Joshua died of natural causes at home on Thursday, May 21. He had placed sixth at the Arnold Classic in 2017 and 2019, and was awarded eighth place at the 2018 Olympia. RIP Thanks to @thebeastwcbb for the information.

