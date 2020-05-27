Ettekandja käed värisesid ja nutt oli kurgus: NBA korvpallistaar jättis megatipi

Korvpalliliiga NBA klubi Clevelandi Cavaliersi keskmängija Andre Drummond põikas möödunud nädalavahetusel brantšile Florida Delray Beachil asuvasse Che restorani. Korvpallistaari teenindas Kassandra Diaz.
«Mul polnud õrnematki aimu, kes ta oli. Ma polnud teda varem meil näinud,» selgitas Diaz Instagramis.
Drummond kulutas söögile 164 dollarit ja 25 senti. Tippi jättis korvpallur 1000 dollarit. See on umbes 910 eurot.
Our waitress, @kaxandra.diaz experience yesterday, “Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd “ * * * * * * * * * @che.delray wants to thank you for your kindness, it was our pleasure to have you here! We hope you enjoyed your time with us, we wish you the best!
«Värisesin ja nutsin õnnest. Ei osanud kuidagi reageerida.» Diaz üritas rahulikuna püsida ja pärast hiigeltippi saamist tööle keskenduda.
«Ma tõesti ei oska kirjeldada, kui tänulik ma olen. On äärmiselt tore, kui inimesed näitavad üles sõbralikkust nendel ebakindlatel aegadel. Ma ei unusta seda kunagi. Veelkord, suur aitäh,» sõnas Diaz.
Vägev jootraha oli restoranile igati abiks, sest koroonaviiruseaegadel on tipisummad tunduvalt vähenenud. Ka Che restoran tänas Drummondit visiidi eest.
«Oli rõõm, et meid külastasid. Loodame, et nautisid meiega koos veedetud aega. Soovime sulle kõike head,» öeldi söögikoha Instagrami kontol.
1000 dollariline jootraha ei tee Drummondi-sugust kossuässa siiski kuigivõrd vaesemaks, sest mees on teeninud karjääri jooksul üle 100 miljoni dollari. Poolelioleval hooajal pistab 26-aastane korvpallur taskusse vinged 25 miljonit dollarit.