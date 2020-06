Metshaldjas Mari Metsallik: kas meil ikka veab, et elame riigis, kus rassismi väljendatakse enamasti solvangutega tänavatel?

One of my first thoughts after seeing the news about George Floyd was "we're lucky that in the country that we live in racism is expressed mostly just by harmless insults on the street, occasional pushing in the grocery store, mean looks and sometimes getting something thrown at your way, but not by your life and freedom being in constant danger. Not that you can't go out from your house without knowing if you will make it back home alive that day." And just a moment later I realized how absurd these thoughts were. Nobody should became so used to discrimination and unkindness that he/she starts to think that this is what it means to be lucky compared to getting killed. To think "although I get humiliated on a daily basis but at least I'm still alive". Like there can only be either this or that. And still we can't even imagine how many people think that way. For how many people this has become a normal part of life. The way my King keeps me safe, loved and cared for is a blessing out of this world. He would give his life for me and I trust mine in his hands. He protects me fiercely and fearlessly, in front of whoever, always. He's leadership is next level. The least I can do to show my appreciation for him is to speak up. For my amazing black man. I'm so proud to be yours, to have this opportunity to continuously learn so much from you and look up to you. For our black daughter. For all my dear friends and family in color. You don't deserve the bad eyes, the insults, the humiliation. And you definitely don't deserve to get killed for the color of your skin. Someone (a white person who's never been affected by racism) said that he doesn't bother taking action in the cause because he could never change the minds of all the people who are raised to hate. But that is not the goal. Start with you. Start with the daily converstations on your own dinner table, bring more awareness to it. You don't have to go change the world, start with your family, your closest friends, spread the word, show up, be kind. Creating a world where black lives are not just tolerated, but where they are celebrated. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd

A post shared by 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚 🕊 (@marimetsallik) on Jun 1, 2020 at 12:19am PDT