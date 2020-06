Näosaates osalenud Daniel Levi Viinalass avaldas samuti kahetsust: mul on hea meel, et sain sellest kogemusest õppida ja tean nüüd paremini

“If one part suffers, every part suffers with it...” 1. Cor 12:26 I will listen, I will learn and I will do better. Like so many other artists, musicians, songwriters and performers it has been mostly black artists that have had a huge impact on me. There are too many to even name. While I have listened to and been influenced by these artists I will never understand what it has been like because my white privelege has made me exempt from the mistreatment & disadvantage that so many of the artists I have loved have faced. Thats why it makes me extremely sad that one of my own performances of a Marvin Gaye song has been seen as offensive. I am glad that I was able to learn from that experience and now know better. I truly believe that all humans are made equal and I will make sure my actions match those beliefs. I stand by all of my black brothers and sisters and agree that its time for a change.

