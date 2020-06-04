VIDEO ⟩ 12-aastane pime tennisefänn lõi ala supertähtedest laulu

Chris sündis haruldase Alström-Hallgreni sündroomiga, mis on väga harv geneetiline haigus. Tõve iseloomustavad mitmete organite talitlushäired, varajane pimedaksjäämine ja kuulmislangus.

Laulus mainitakse ära pea kõik praegused säravamad meestennisistid.

Laulu ingliskeelsed sõnad:

We miss the ATP Tour,

We hope scientists find a cure,

We miss Fed, Nadal and Berrettini

Djoker, Nick and of course Fognini

Now Nadal is cooking eggs

Fed is playing in the snow with a hat

Djoker is getting a haircut

And Thiem prefers dogs to cats

You’ve got to love Stefanos posting Nick’s number to fans

And Isner describing how to make a heart with his hands

The break has taught the fans

a lot of new things One of them is Stan the Man,

he’s a social media king

Murray is unbeatable in the virtual tennis game

Medvedev can howl and his dog can do the same

We are ready for the players to get back on court

The world can’t wait to watch this wonderful sport

We miss the ATP Tour