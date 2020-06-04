N, 4.06.2020
VIDEO ⟩ 12-aastane pime tennisefänn lõi ala supertähtedest laulu

12-aastane pime tennisefänn Chris San Diegost.

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis videost.

Chris, 12-aastane tennisefänn San Diegost kirjutas laulu sellest, kuidas ta igatseb tipptennist, mis on koroonaepideemia tõttu sunnitud pausil. Šveitsi tennisetäht Stan Wawrinka, kes on üks neist, keda laulus mainitakse, jagas poisi esitust oma sotsiaalmeediakontol. 

Chris sündis haruldase Alström-Hallgreni sündroomiga, mis on väga harv geneetiline haigus. Tõve iseloomustavad mitmete organite talitlushäired, varajane pimedaksjäämine ja kuulmislangus.

Laulus mainitakse ära pea kõik praegused säravamad meestennisistid. 

Laulu ingliskeelsed sõnad:

We miss the ATP Tour,  

We hope scientists find a cure,

We miss Fed, Nadal and Berrettini

Djoker, Nick and of course Fognini

 Now Nadal is cooking eggs

 Fed is playing in the snow with a hat

 Djoker is getting a haircut 

And Thiem prefers dogs to cats 

You’ve got to love Stefanos posting Nick’s number to fans

 And Isner describing how to make a heart with his hands 

The break has taught the fans

a lot of new things One of them is Stan the Man, 

he’s a social media king

Murray is unbeatable in the virtual tennis game 

Medvedev can howl and his dog can do the same 

We are ready for the players to get back on court 

The world can’t wait to watch this wonderful sport 

We miss the ATP Tour 

We can’t wait for the scientists to find a cure