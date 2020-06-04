VIDEO ⟩ 12-aastane pime tennisefänn lõi ala supertähtedest laulu

Chris, 12-aastane tennisefänn San Diegost kirjutas laulu sellest, kuidas ta igatseb tipptennist, mis on koroonaepideemia tõttu sunnitud pausil. Šveitsi tennisetäht Stan Wawrinka, kes on üks neist, keda laulus mainitakse, jagas poisi esitust oma sotsiaalmeediakontol.
Chris sündis haruldase Alström-Hallgreni sündroomiga, mis on väga harv geneetiline haigus. Tõve iseloomustavad mitmete organite talitlushäired, varajane pimedaksjäämine ja kuulmislangus.
Laulus mainitakse ära pea kõik praegused säravamad meestennisistid.
❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/D4RS6U112R— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) May 12, 2020
Laulu ingliskeelsed sõnad:
We miss the ATP Tour,
We hope scientists find a cure,
We miss Fed, Nadal and Berrettini
Djoker, Nick and of course Fognini
Now Nadal is cooking eggs
Fed is playing in the snow with a hat
Djoker is getting a haircut
And Thiem prefers dogs to cats
You’ve got to love Stefanos posting Nick’s number to fans
And Isner describing how to make a heart with his hands
The break has taught the fans
a lot of new things One of them is Stan the Man,
he’s a social media king
Murray is unbeatable in the virtual tennis game
Medvedev can howl and his dog can do the same
We are ready for the players to get back on court
The world can’t wait to watch this wonderful sport
We miss the ATP Tour
We can’t wait for the scientists to find a cure