FOTOD ⟩ Kümneaastane USA koolitüdruk treenib nagu hull: tahan olla parim!

🅱🅴🆃🆃🅴🆁 🆂🆃🆁🅾🅽🅶🅴🆁 🅱🆁🅰🆅🅴🆁 • • • TOGETHER WE ARE BETTER. Everything is better with friends! @_gymnastisabelle_ ! Happy Wednesday friends! What are your weekend plans? • • #absworkout #fitness #abs #fitnessmotivation #workout #gym #coreworkout #fit #motivation #bodybuilding #lyzabrooks #gymlife #homeworkout #training #core #healthylifestyle #fitfam #sixpack #muscle #fitnessmodel #fitnessgirl #fitlife #exercise #fitnessjourney #fitnesslife #cardio #instafit

A post shared by Lyzabrooks (@lyzabrooks) on May 20, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT