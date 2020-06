ULAKAS KAADER ⟩ Elizabeth Hurley kostitas 55. sünnipäeva puhul pildiga, mida paljud temavanused postitada ei julgeks

Happy Birthday to me 💗💗💗💗 This is the fifth birthday we’ve celebrated during lockdown amongst my little group- including my mother’s 80th and my son’s 18th. Grateful to be happy & healthy and to have the best family & friends. Here’s hoping real life starts again one day 💗💗💗💗

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 10, 2020 at 9:26am PDT