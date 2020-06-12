Peagi isaks saav Egert Milder: olen puhanud ja muutunud mees

View this post on Instagram

Hello friends, whats up? I haven't posted anything in a long time. No instagram, no facebook. Since the coronavirus gave me a chance to cut myself out of the big world bubble for a moment, I took the opportunity to just be. I didn't scroll through the social media and I was only aware of the most important news, I misused my time a little too much and played too many good old video games. Didn't think that fifa and age of empires could still suck you in with such a momentum. But the most important thing was to just watch the world around me go through a big change. Changes are difficult, but necessary and faster adapters benefit from them. Now this rested and changed man wants to tell you that very soon there will be new music. Thank you for being so patient and I will treat your ears again asap. #cucumbers