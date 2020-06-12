Peagi isaks saav Egert Milder: olen puhanud ja muutunud mees

Muusik Egert Milder naasis üle mitme kuu ühismeediasse ning teatas, et on puhanud ja muutunud mees.
«Ma pole ammu midagi postitanud. Pole kasutanud Instagrami ega Facebooki,» teatas aprillikuust saati ühismeediavaikust hoidnud Milder.
«Kuna koroonaviirus andis mulle võimaluse ennast suurest maailmamullist hetkeks välja lõigata, võtsin vastu võimaluse lihtsalt olla. Ma ei kasutanud sotsiaalmeediat ning olin teadlik ainult kõige tähtsamatest uudistest,» rääkis muusik.
Milder tunnistas, et kasutas ka pausi ajal aega natuke valesti ning mängis liiga palju vanu videomänge. «Aga kõige tähtsam oli vaadata, kuidas maailm mu ümber suure muutuse läbib. Muutused on rasked, aga olulised ja kiiremad kohanejad saavad neist kasu,» sõnas ta.
Milder teatas lõpetuseks, et peagi saab kuulda tema uut muusikat. Ta osales väga edukalt ka veebruaris lõppenud Eesti Laulu karussellil, kus sai looga «Georgia (On My Mind)» finaalis neljanda koha.
