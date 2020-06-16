Endise vabavõitlustähe sünnitus vannitoapõrandal: «Kõik oli nii täiuslikult ebatäiuslik»

Today I became a Mother all over again! The experience was incredible, we planned a hospital birth but our son had other plans! 👶 Daxton Wylder Nuñez was born at 8:20am June 14th in our home. We welcomed our son as a family..... it was perfectly imperfect and I am over the moon! 👶 I cannot thank you enough @johnnyboymma you kept me centred, focused and helped me unexpectedly deliver our baby! I couldn't have done it without you truly. Thank you for being my rock. 👶 #unexpectedhomebirth #homebirth #babyboy #birthaffirmations #birthstory

A post shared by Miesha Tate (@mieshatate) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:53am PDT