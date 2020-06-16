Tragöödia Prantsusmaal: noor ronimistalent kukkus kaljult alla ja suri

It is with great sadness that the International Federation of Sport Climbing learned of the tragic loss of French climber Luce Douady, at the age of 16. Luce was a young, brilliant and talented athlete who won her first Youth World Championships title at last year’s competition in Arco (ITA), where she first placed 3rd in the Youth A Lead final, and then climbed atop the podium in the Youth A Bouldering event. Also in 2019, Luce made her first appearance in the IFSC Boulder World Cup circuit, debuting with a fantastic 5th place in Vail (USA), while finishing 20th at the 2019 IFSC Climbing World Championships in Hachioji (JPN) and participating in two Lead World Cup events in Chamonix (FRA) and Inzai (JPN). The IFSC’s thoughts and prayers are with Luce’s family and friends at this tragic time.

