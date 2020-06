Texase pere sai ootamatu paki, mis sisaldas 32 kotti marihuaanat

A house in our District 5 Patrol area got a package they hadn't ordered. It contained 32 bags of Marijuana. They gave it to the Sheriff’s office to hold until we locate the owner. If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to claim it. 😀 #lesm #lawenforcement

