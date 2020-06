VIDEO ⟩ Iga päev dopingut tarvitanud kulturismilegend: see on osa meie kultuurist

I had the honor to talk to the great and powerful @ronniecoleman8 8 time Mr Olympia. We talked about his incredible accomplishments in bodybuilding as well as the extreme physical struggles he’s been having over the last few years dealing with injuries he suffered from his insane training intensity. His ability to stay positive while in extreme pain and with severely limited movement are just one more example of why he’s such a great champion in bodybuilding and in life!

