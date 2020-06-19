FOTOD ⟩ Kolm aastat tagasi surmasuust pääsenud vabavõitlustäht on läbi teinud võimsa muutuse

USA vabavõitluslegend Matt Hughes sattus 16. juunil 2017. aastal kohutavasse liiklusõnnetusse. Kolm aastat hiljem jätkab ta igapäevast võitlust täisväärtusliku elu nimel.
Hughes sõitis autoga koduosariigis Illinoisis üle raudtee, kui põrkas kokku rongiga, õnneks ei kihutanud rong juhi poolt, muidu poleks Hughes arvatavasti eluga pääsenud.
A little over a year ago I started receiving stem cell therapy @bioxcellerator_ to treat my TBI. This was the start of a new beginning for me. Watching this video, I notice how much my speech has improved since this time last year, and how much stronger, stable, and coordinated I am today. Thank you @bioxcellerator_ for treating me and igniting a fire within me and a desire to push myself every day. My story is not over. This is just the beginning. This is NOT as good as it is going to get. #BioXcellerator #BioXmen #stemcelltherapy #tbi #tbiawareness
Hiljem andis Hughes rongifirma Norfolk Southern Railway kohtusse. Ametlike dokumentide kohaselt sai mees püsivaid keha- ja ajuvigastusi.
Teisipäeval jagas endine UFC täht oma Instagramikontol fotot, kus meenutas kolm aastat tagasti juhtunud õnnetust.
6-16-17. My accident was 3 years ago today. In some ways it doesn't feel like that long ago, but in other ways, my old life feels like a lifetime ago. My life has changed so much in these past 3 years. Some for the better, some for the worse. According to my MRI, I should have never woke up from my coma. I should be dead or have what is referred to as locked-in syndrome. About a year after my accident, I got complacent. I wasn't noticing any big improvements. I was depressed, I felt like a burden, I felt worthless, and I would pray for God to take me. This past year has been an awakening for me. I have a new mindset and goals. I am beyond grateful for every physician, doctor, nurse, therapist, coach, first responder, family member, friend, etc. who worked with me over the past 3 years. I thank God for guiding their hands and their decisions. I am extremely thankful for all the many prayers from each and every one of you. To my friends and family who stuck it out with me during all the ups and downs, I wouldn't be here if not for you. As an athlete, I thought I knew the body well. I realized, I know nothing when it comes to the brain. I still have a long way to go and I still have days where I get extremely sad and down, but I refuse to accept "this is as good as it's going to get". If you are caring for someone with a brain injury, please be patient with them. Please don't pick arguments or be overly critical. Educate yourself about the injury before you assume we are just being difficult for no reason. If you have a brain injury, get help immediately. Stick to your therapy. Try and surround yourself with supportive people. See a counselor to help you through the tough times. Remove negative people and as much stress as possible from your life. This injury will not fix itself over time. You have to challenge yourself daily. Push your body further than what you think is possible. Finally, thank you all for the support and encouragement you have given me these past 3 years. It definitely helps. Thank you for sharing your stories with me. Please keep the prayers coming, I sure do appreciate them. #rebirth #tbi #tbiawareness #aliveday
«Sellest on nüüd kolm aastat. Tavaliselt ei tundu see väga pikk aeg, kuid võib minna ka nii, et selle aja jooksul juhtub nii mõndagi hea ja halba. Magnetülesvõtte põhjal ei oleks tohtinud ma kunagi koomast ärgata, oleksin pidanud olema surnud või «locked-in sündroomiga» (olukord, kus inimese mõistus töötab, kuid keha kõik füüsilised toimingud on halvatud),» rääkis ta.
46-aastane Hughesi jagatud pildipaari värskemal ülevõttel kannab mees T-särki, millel kiri - uuestisünd.
«Umbes aasta otsa pärast õnnetust palvetasin, et Jumal mu siit ilmast ära enda juurde võtaks. Olin masenduses, kõik tundus olevat mõttetu,» rääkis legend.
2020. aastal toimus mehe elus aga U-pööre. Elurõõm on tagasi ning ameeriklane tänab kõiki toetajaid, palvetajaid ja arste.
«Tippsportlasena arvasin, et tunnen oma keha hästi. Olen nüüdseks aru saanud, et aju toimimisest ei taibanud ma seni midagi. Eks tuleb edaspidigi halbu päevi, kuid ma ei taha korrata iga päev sama mantrat, et küll on kõik hästi ja sellest piisab. Ajukahjustuse saanud inimesega on vaja kannatust,» jätkas ta.
«Ajukahjustus ei parene iseenesest. Iga päev tuleb ennast sundida, ikka edasi ja edasi,» kirjutas Hughes.
Kuni 77 kilogrammi kaaluvate meeste seas oli Hughes 2000 esimesel poolel üks säravamaid vabavõitlejaid. Üliõpilasena 90-ndatel kõvasti maadlusega tegelenud Hughes valiti 2011. aastal UFC Hall of Fame`i.