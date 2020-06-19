FOTOD ⟩ Kolm aastat tagasi surmasuust pääsenud vabavõitlustäht on läbi teinud võimsa muutuse

A little over a year ago I started receiving stem cell therapy @bioxcellerator_ to treat my TBI. This was the start of a new beginning for me. Watching this video, I notice how much my speech has improved since this time last year, and how much stronger, stable, and coordinated I am today. Thank you @bioxcellerator_ for treating me and igniting a fire within me and a desire to push myself every day. My story is not over. This is just the beginning. This is NOT as good as it is going to get. #BioXcellerator #BioXmen #stemcelltherapy #tbi #tbiawareness

A post shared by Matt Hughes (@matthughes9x) on Jun 17, 2020 at 6:46pm PDT