Endine eskortnaine väidab, et sai Inglise kõrgliigas mängiva jalgpalluriga lapse

AD | While creating content for a collab i’m working on, Rémi wanted to be held. It was only when I caught a glimpse in the camera that I realised: this is what life truly is about. The real everyday. We all say ‘Instagram vs Reality’ yet rarely post the reality, so here it is. Because my reality is that this dress will probably end up with sick on it shortly 🙈 #LuxeGal

A post shared by KATY JAYNE (@katyjaynemorgan) on Apr 18, 2020 at 3:40pm PDT