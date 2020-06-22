Kas rängalt petta saanud Inglismaa jalgpallikoondislase tüdruksõber andestab kõik vutiähe patud?

I wanted to do this post because as you guys know from my stories i am suffering right now! ✨ You guys have sent me so much advice on DM but I’m struggling to read them all! There’s so many women that are in the same situation as me so please can you write down your advice in the comments below! Anything from what you did, to how long it took .... literally EVERYTHING. ✨ I suffered with a hard lump in my right boob the other day. Your advice got rid of the lump. I put a warm compress on it , pumped through it and massaged it! The lump then went... last night in the middle of the night a huge lump appeared at the top of the other breast. It was so sore and red on my skin. 👶🏽 I’ve tried all of what I’ve seen recommended: • Hot bath (against advice from my labour but I couldn’t bare to not get relief) • Massage boob • Dangle feeding • You guys said to massage with an electric toothbrush or another device • Hand express • Put the baby on the breast ✨ Now I’ve gone to buy a Savoy cabbage & put the leaves in the freezer for an hour then to pop the leaves on my breast and then after a little while pump through it?! 🥬✨ Please can you tell me what you guys did? Honestly I’m in so much pain and I don’t want to stop feeding. I’ve called the doctors worried it will turn nasty. I can’t lift my arm up! Dr still haven’t called me back. Called them twice! 😢✨ Can’t believe we go through labour and then we can go through this amount of pain all to feed our baby 👶🏽! 😢😩 ❤️❤️❤️🧡🧡🧡

A post shared by Lauryn Goodman (@lauryngoodman91) on Jun 10, 2020 at 3:19am PDT