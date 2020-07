Austraalia talispordikangelane leiti merepõhjast surnuna

The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spear fishing on the Gold Coast this morning. Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his team mates and support staff. Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed.

