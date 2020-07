VIDEO ⟩ Islandi fitnessitäht jätkab ränki treeninguid ka viimastel rasedusnädalatel

We don’t get a lot of tank and shorts kind of days here in Iceland but when we do we take full advantage! ☀️ ⁣ ⁣ My workout was : ⁣ ⁣ 21 wall ball - ⁣ 18cal bike -⁣ 15 KB swings - ⁣ 12 box step over - ⁣ 9 DB front squats⁣ ⁣ Rest 1 min ⁣ wall balls go to the 9 reps and now it starts with 21 cal bike - 18 KB swings - 15box step over... ⁣ ⁣ Rest 1 min ⁣ Starting with 21 KB swings and ends with 9 cal bike ⁣ ⁣ Finishing off with 5 min on the bike 💦⁣ ⁣ I am monitoring my Hr through all of these making sure I am not going to hard! 😉⁣ ⁣ @thetrainingplan #fitpregnancy #35weekspregnant

