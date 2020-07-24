USA kulturismilegend naaseb pärast pikka pausi võistluslavale

I am humbled and thrilled to see this new promo graphic. So grateful for Jake Wood @jake_wood_wos Dan Solomon @dansolomon_official and the entIre Olympia team. I have given my heart and soul to our sport, no regrets, love my journey, but this is truly a special day. Words really can’t describe my feeling. Looking forward to seeing all the fans in December, GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY and support this historic moment. Women’s bodybuilding is back where it belongs and we have the best fans in the sport. Bring all your energy and enthusiasm for the greatest bodybuilding show on the planet at its new home at the incredible Planet Hollywood Resort!!! Tickets and hotel room opportunities for the December 17-20 event are now available at MrOlympia.com as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, brought to you by Wings of Strength!!! MsO 10x

