Inglise naiskulturist ei karda koroonaviirust: sperma on kõik, mida vajan

Terviseblogi pidav Inglismaa naiskulturist Tracy Kiss vandus, et teab, mida tähendab tõeliselt tervislik eluviis.
32-aastane ema on vegan ning paljastas, miks ta ei ole viimase kolme ja poole aasta jooksul kordagi haigestunud. Naine ütles, et igal hommikul saab ta oma poiss-sõbralt spermat, millest teeb smuutit ning see on tema hommikueine igapäevane osa.
Kiss on veendunud, et seemnevedeliku neelamine või joomine hoiab eemal ka koroonaviiruse, kehaehitaja arvates on seemnevedelik täis erinevaid vitamiine, sisaldab nii kaltsiumit, kui ka magneesiumit.
If you don’t make time for your wellness you will be forced to make time for your illness. Eating bad or naughty food isn’t a reward or a test it’s a punishment will eventually destroy your health - we must learn to treat our bodies with respect and positivity rather than hurting ourselves over and over again and disliking what we see in the mirror. Food is fuel, it’s essential to life so choose wisely and live in the best way possible - wouldn’t you rather have energy, strength, stamina and work with your body rather than against it? Our greatest defence in life is having a strong immune system, without it none of us could survive; so fill your kitchen with fresh fruit and vegetables, cleanse your body from the inside out and see how truly powerful you become 🙏🏼 #nutrition #immunesystem #secretingredient #smoothie #veganbreakfast
«Kutsun kõiki inimesi seda meetodit koroonapandeemia ajal kasutama,» rääkis Kiss. Kahe lapse ema sõnas, et hõõrub spermat ka oma nahale ning see kaitseb nahka. Ta kinnitas on niiviisi toiminud juba kolm aastat ning see ongi peamine põhjus, miks ta täiesti terve on püsinud.
Rate my blue sky out of 10? 💙The best way to get things done is simply to begin my darlings. The many struggles that we face today will become the backbone of our strength and success tomorrow - add value to your life with the choices that you make, set yourself goals, identify your dreams and surround yourself with nothing but positivity. If you believe in yourself you can do anything. Step by step, day by day and success after success you can change your life from what it is now to what you are destined to become. We have one life, please don’t waste it or fail to see your talent, drop the negativity, criticism, self doubt and fear and go and get what you know you deserve. The mindset is a powerful tool to success, when did you last use it for instead of against yourself? 💪🏼 #goalgetter #healthiswealth #onwardsandupwards #foreverlearning #startedfromthebottomnowwehere 🔥 Use code “tracykiss” for 5% off at @gymbeing for home workout equipment delivered to your door 🔥
«Seemnevedeliku puhtus on imeline,» ütles kulturist.
«Mul pole aastaid juba nohu olnud, ei mäleta, millal end viimati halvasti tundsin, või kuskilt valutas. Kõik tänu sellele, et liigun, toitun tervislikult ning tarvitan regulaarselt seemnevedelikku. Kui inimesed oleksid teadlikumad seksuaalse naudingu lisaväärtustest, oskaksid nad seda veelgi kõrgemalt hinnata.»
Inglanna reklaamib «looduslikku raviainet», mis lisaks raviomadustele on ka täiesti tasuta.
«See on päriselt täiesti normaalne osa minu elust. Sperma on toitaineterikas, see sisaldab palju vitamiine ja mineraale,» rääkis Kiss.
«Ühest annusest spermast piisab terveks päevaks,» oli Kiss kindel.
Rate the scenery out of 10? 💚 Then click the link in my bio to see more of me 🔥 Nature is my happy place without a doubt, it’s all about the simple pleasures in life, reconnecting with your roots and feeding your soul with light, positivity and healing vibes. All too often we become entangled in the distractions of life, people who don’t deserve our time, things we don’t need, places we shouldn’t be. It’s not until we realise what’s good for us that we start to understand the true meaning of finding peace. Day by day take small positive steps forward to remove stress, pain and anxiety from your life by reducing the things that don’t elevate you. Think of it as a spring clean, new beginning and something your future self will thank you for. I promise each day it becomes easier and easier until suddenly you realise the results are absolutely life changing! 🙏🏼 #glowup #happyplace #naturelover #countrygirl #outdoorworkout
Kissi sõnavõtud on naise kodumaal Suurbritannias põhjustanud palju poleemikat. Riigi tervishoiuametnikud peavad Kissi üleskutset murettekitavaks ning soovitavad siiski jääda teaduslikult tõendatud ravimeetodite juurde.