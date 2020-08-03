Inglise naiskulturist ei karda koroonaviirust: sperma on kõik, mida vajan

If you don’t make time for your wellness you will be forced to make time for your illness. Eating bad or naughty food isn’t a reward or a test it’s a punishment will eventually destroy your health - we must learn to treat our bodies with respect and positivity rather than hurting ourselves over and over again and disliking what we see in the mirror. Food is fuel, it’s essential to life so choose wisely and live in the best way possible - wouldn’t you rather have energy, strength, stamina and work with your body rather than against it? Our greatest defence in life is having a strong immune system, without it none of us could survive; so fill your kitchen with fresh fruit and vegetables, cleanse your body from the inside out and see how truly powerful you become 🙏🏼 #nutrition #immunesystem #secretingredient #smoothie #veganbreakfast

A post shared by Tracy Kiss (@tracykissfitness) on Aug 1, 2020 at 7:19am PDT