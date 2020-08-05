Maailma tugevaim naine püstitas uskumatu maailmarekordi

Inglismaa naistõstja Rhianon Lovelace püstitas laupäeval võimsa jõutõmbe maailmarekordi, kui sikutas üles 364 kilogrammi raskuse kangi.
Inglanna sooritus on märkimisväärne selle poolest, et ta ise kaalub vaid 64 kilogrammi, seega rebis ta rauda maast lahti raskuse, mis ületab naise kehakaalu enam, kui viis ja pool korda.
24-aastase tõstetähe pingutus oli aga üsna ohtlik. Tõstmise ajal mõõdeti tema südamelöögi sageduseks 250 lööki minutis.
WE DID IT! My first HEAVYWEIGHT World Record! 😍 364kg/802lb Silver Dollar Deadlift World Record! Absolutely over the moon! The day went better than I could have ever expected! (I really thought 800lb was a long shot. Just goes to show--even now I still doubt my ability too much! More self belief needed!) HUGE thankyou to @muscledoctoreu For Sponsoring this lift! They've been invaluable over lockdown keeping me tip top! And another thankyou to @routeninestudios for coming down to continue to film for the documentary being made! @theweightoftheworld_doc check it out! Extremely proud to announce I know hold the World Record in: Lightweight Deadlift Middleweight Deadlift Lightweight Atlas Stone Lightweight Axle Press And now Lightweight, Middleweight AND Heavyweight Silver Dollar Deadlift! And my mum was there to witness the whole thing ❤️ Managed by @amg_sports_management @strengthshop @hosswear @hornsofodin @grindhousestrongmansandc @buddieshealthstore @reignbodyfuel @btb_sleeves @immense_strength Thankyou everyone for their support! It's been amazing ❤️ RHI OUT 👊 #DiaryOfAStrongwoman
Kolme viimase aasta jooksul on Lovelace võitnud maailma tugevaima naise tiitli ning loodab, et hetke vorm rajab talle tee kolmandale tiitlile.