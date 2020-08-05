Maailma tugevaim naine püstitas uskumatu maailmarekordi

WE DID IT! My first HEAVYWEIGHT World Record! 😍 364kg/802lb Silver Dollar Deadlift World Record! Absolutely over the moon! The day went better than I could have ever expected! (I really thought 800lb was a long shot. Just goes to show--even now I still doubt my ability too much! More self belief needed!) HUGE thankyou to @muscledoctoreu For Sponsoring this lift! They've been invaluable over lockdown keeping me tip top! And another thankyou to @routeninestudios for coming down to continue to film for the documentary being made! @theweightoftheworld_doc check it out! Extremely proud to announce I know hold the World Record in: Lightweight Deadlift Middleweight Deadlift Lightweight Atlas Stone Lightweight Axle Press And now Lightweight, Middleweight AND Heavyweight Silver Dollar Deadlift! And my mum was there to witness the whole thing ❤️ Managed by @amg_sports_management @strengthshop @hosswear @hornsofodin @grindhousestrongmansandc @buddieshealthstore @reignbodyfuel @btb_sleeves @immense_strength Thankyou everyone for their support! It's been amazing ❤️ RHI OUT 👊 #DiaryOfAStrongwoman

