Nelja lapse ema Silvia Ilves näitab seksikatel bikiinipiltidel kadestusväärset rannavormi

Silvia Ilves.

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Silvia Ilvese Instagramist.

Tšellomängija Silvia Ilves (27) jagab Instagramis kuumasid bikiinipilte ning pole kahtlustki – nelja lapse ema on suurepärases füüsilises vormis.

Skandaalne muusik Silvia Ilves jagas eile Instagramis kolme pilti fotosessioonist rannas. Kui esimene foto on lõbus hüppepilt, siis teise ja kolmandana lisatud pildid on tulvil sensuaalsust ja kirge.

«Ma ei vaja kellegi luba, et end hiilgavalt tunda. Parim rõivastus on enesekindlus,» kirjutab Ilves seksika pildi juurde, millel ta vees «roomates» fotograafile poseerib.