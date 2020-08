PILDID ⟩ Imetamispilte jaganud ema langes rõvedate ettepanekute laviini alla

View this post on Instagram

I think #parenthood is a kind of alchemy. You walk through the fire and discover who you are on the other side. It was a (sort of) CINCH at #burningman2019 because we had my Dad helping, instead of just the two of us. Since returning, we've been going through the 18 month sleep regression - waking up 5 times a night - and have had very little help. Every day I've gone past my edge physically, emotionally and energetically. I don't feel anything like this photo, I feel ravaged by #motherhood, almost crazed from sleep deprivation. So I have to value myself enough to hire more help, and let go of wanting to do so much on my own. I'm figuring out what kind of schedule and system I need in order to make art, have a life, have space for romance. With no family living nearby, we have to hire our much needed "village". That's living in NYC in 2019 I guess! I've also been experimenting with new materials and tools, studying garment construction techniques, learning new creative skills. There's so much going on. I feel like I'm in a cocoon, teaching myself how to be a mom and an artist in #empowered, expansive ways. #extendedbreastfeeding #breastfeedingmom #burningmanfashion #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeedinginpublic #multitasking #burnermom #playagoggles #badassmom #transformation #artistmom #lactivist 📸 by @ebslavin