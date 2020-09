FOTOD ⟩ Kõrist kinni ja õhku: maailma pikim kulturist sai filmirolli

@raversmovie is going to be on a limited release in cinemas in the U.S. starting on 18 September! It is the first movie where I played in (and the only one without a beard 🤭). Special thanks to @paellapete who got me on this film, because it eventually let to the beginning of this carreer. #raversmovie #thedutchgiant #actor #movie #usa #us #cinema

