VIDEO ⟩ Maailma võimsamad jalalihased: 65-aastane endine tippkulturist teeb kõigile silmad ette

Thank you, Cha @cha_dikito and #teamAlpha @alphanutritiontm! At 65, my response to Cha’s food suggestions plus the best tasting Protein Shake... once a day. • My 28oz Shaker-Only Recipe: • • Coconut Ice Cream, 1 level scoop. • 2-3 Raw Whole Eggs. • Cha added 1T Raw Honey today. • #GodsFoodsFirst #GodsGotThis #teamAlpha #teamLapCams #KeepItOldCool #5MoreReps #theGoldenEagle #QuadSensei • Photos in Collage: • Far Left 1982. • Kilt 1985. • Lower Middle 1986. • In Suit ‘95 Comeback & 2008 • • Video & Lower Body, September 2020. Thank you!

A post shared by Tom Platz (@tomplatz) on Sep 9, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT