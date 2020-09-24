FOTOD ⟩ Lapseootel Rootsi vabavõitlustäht: põrgusse kõik need romantilised päikeseloojangu raseduspildid

So... This is what we’ve been up to a lately 😏 Pic 1. Twelve weeks after I peed on a stick and 6 weeks after I had to say no to a fight @ufc and @mickmaynard2 offered me. Pic 2. The human being that will be the most important part of our lives from the beginning of March next year and forever. Pic 3, 4 and 5. Fuck all those romantic pregnancy photos in the sun with fake smiles and gorgeous dresses. My life was a living hell for about three months. Strangely enough as I hit the gym and got my pulse really high up the nausea kinda went away. Basically good news... Cause I plan to be a better fighter after pregnancy! Pic 5. This is the tough guy @akiracorassani from TUF season 14 and former @UFC fighter. When the Midwife pointed at the baby’s heartbeat on the screen he freakin passed out. The photo was taken after we’d laid him down feet up so he could come back to his senses and truly realize that his life was gonna change forever. Pic 6. This dude doesn’t understand shit. Still walking around looking for food and treats not knowing he’ll soon have a new best friend who’ll be the center of attention. Little Nacho has been following me everywhere. He’s glued to me all the time and in some strange way I feel like he knows but... still looking for treats and games. And, my plan is to be back in the Octagon one year from now!

A post shared by Lina Länsberg (@linalansberg) on Sep 22, 2020 at 6:34am PDT