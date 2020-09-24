Trump Meghan Markle'ist: soovin Harryle palju edu, tal läheb seda vaja!

Ameerika Ühendriikide president Donald Trump tegi taaskord teatavaks, millised on tema tunded prints Harryga abiellunud Meghan Markle'i vastu.
Hiljuti aset leidnud pressikonverentsil küsis üks reporter president Trumpi arvamust sellest, et Markle ja prints Harry innustavad ameeriklasi tulevastel valimistel just [demokraatide kandidaadi] Joe Bideni poolt hääletama.
«Ma ei ole tema fänn. Ja tõenäoliselt on ta seda kuulnud. Harryle soovin palju edu, sest tal läheb seda vaja,» vastas Trump arupärimisele.
The Hill postitas videoklipi kõnealusest hetkest ka Twitterisse.
Q: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that."— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
Trump: "I'm not a fan of hers... I wish a lot of luck to Harry -- because he's going to need it." pic.twitter.com/fSVnTifTqY