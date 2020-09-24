N, 24.09.2020
Trump Meghan Markle'ist: soovin Harryle palju edu, tal läheb seda vaja!

Meghan Markle ja Donald Trump.

FOTO: John Rainford/Cover Images/MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Ameerika Ühendriikide president Donald Trump tegi taaskord teatavaks, millised on tema tunded prints Harryga abiellunud Meghan Markle'i vastu.

Hiljuti aset leidnud pressikonverentsil küsis üks reporter president Trumpi arvamust sellest, et Markle ja prints Harry innustavad ameeriklasi tulevastel valimistel just [demokraatide kandidaadi] Joe Bideni poolt hääletama.

«Ma ei ole tema fänn. Ja tõenäoliselt on ta seda kuulnud. Harryle soovin palju edu, sest tal läheb seda vaja,» vastas Trump arupärimisele.

The Hill postitas videoklipi kõnealusest hetkest ka Twitterisse.