KUUM ÜLEVAADE ⟩ Unustage igavad pesukomplektid! Vaata, mida kannavad instakaunitarid nüüd

Go with the waves 🌊 Life is not always going to go as you had planned and things go in different directions. You can’t stop the waves from happening but you can learn to move with them. They may not take you in the direction you had planned, but they will take you exactly where you are meant to be 💙 This trip has been so crazy with lots of changes, ups and downs, but I’m thankful to be here. Thankful to the tourism board and all the hotels that have hosted us. I’m currently in love with this current resort @heritanceaarah 🙌🏼 100% recommended if you plan a trip to the Maldives!! Best food hands down and the sweetest people. @resortlife.travel @projectfomo #travel check my stories for more!

