KUUM ÜLEVAADE ⟩ Unustage igavad pesukomplektid! Vaata, mida kannavad instakaunitarid nüüd

Sotsiaalmeedia tähekesi tekib viimasel ajal juurde kui seeni pärast vihma, mistõttu tuleb instakaunitaridel pidevalt fännide tähelepanu eest võidelda. Seega pole ka imestada, et tavapärased pesu- ja bikiinikomplektid enam asja ära ei aja!
Unustage pitspesud ja erksavärvilised bikiinid, nüüd on sotsiaalmeedias kaunitaride seas populaarsed hoopis pöörasemad riidehilbud: näiteks meeldivad neile nüüd «nööridest» bikiinid, heegeldatud bikiinid või hoopis minibikiinid.
Julgemad neist demonstreerivad Instagramis isegi sekspesu. Nõnda on teinud näiteks inglanna Dannii Harwood, kes on enese sõnul esimene naine Suurbritannias, kellest on tänu OnlyFansile saanud miljonär. Loe tema kohta rohkem SIIT!
Kuid trende on erinevaid ja igasuguseid. Heida pilk peale:
Go with the waves 🌊 Life is not always going to go as you had planned and things go in different directions. You can’t stop the waves from happening but you can learn to move with them. They may not take you in the direction you had planned, but they will take you exactly where you are meant to be 💙 This trip has been so crazy with lots of changes, ups and downs, but I’m thankful to be here. Thankful to the tourism board and all the hotels that have hosted us. I’m currently in love with this current resort @heritanceaarah 🙌🏼 100% recommended if you plan a trip to the Maldives!! Best food hands down and the sweetest people. @resortlife.travel @projectfomo #travel check my stories for more!