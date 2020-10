PILDID ⟩ Suurem kui elu! USA kulturistil on 160 kilo lihaseid, aga ikka vähe!

I’ll take a pizza and make that coke DIET!!!.... need to keep it lean and keep it tight. Saaaaaap!!!! - LET ME COACH YOU TODAY! ON SALE Men or women- DM ME TO START ASAP CUT✔️BULK✔️COMPETE✔️FATLOSS

A post shared by craiggolias (@craiggolias) on Sep 22, 2020 at 5:47pm PDT