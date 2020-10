NÜÜD SIIS TEAME ⟩ Maailmarändur Liza Lind kergitas saladuseloori, miks tema suhe nii äkitselt lõppes

The most uncomfortable post I’ve shared on social media 👇🏽. I know I’ve said this before, but I will say it again, I’m a private person and even though I love the creative freedom that social provides for us, I have always steered clear of topics involving relationships, family, health etc. The biggest exception to that rule was my most recent relationship, which I openly shared photos of on social media. It was my choice to do so and therefore I have no one but myself to blame for the outcome. It is imperative to progress, that we make mistakes, we are all on a journey, forever learning and growing! Nevertheless I could’ve saved myself quite a bit of trouble by not broadcasting my relationship.. The reason I am sharing this is because I have been receiving an overwhelming amount of messages about what my previous partner gets up to in his daily life. Again, I am responsible for this happening, but at this point it feels like salt on an open wound and I respectfully ask that you keep all experiences, opinions etc to yourself and let all involved parties move on with their lives and heal. If you’re going through a loss right now, remember that you are worthy of love, respect, kindness & loyalty and if a person can’t see that, they’re not the person for you. My favourite saying is: “everything will be okay in the end, if it’s not okay, it’s not the end” 🧡 So let’s focus on the hustle & finish 2020 strong! ✨ Photo by @tarmopih edited with @lizalinddpresets

