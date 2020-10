Kethi Uibomägi peigmehe lähenemiskatsetest: ta hakkas mulle juba tüütavaks muutuma

All started with working together on the TV show. I was blind and rejecting all the moves and compliments he was doing to catch my attention. Then we started to talk, in a language I could barely speak (using google translate) You just didn’t stop calling me!🥰 Your persistance was already annoying me, but you didn’t give up❤️ We became friends and unexpectidely started to love each other🤍 We love to call it FAITH @anzor_odisharia Long interview @kroonika #kroonika #love #interview #couplegoals #faith

