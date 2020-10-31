Maailmarändur Liza Lind naudib kodumaist sügist: olen viimasel ajal armunud

I’ve been loving a podcast called “Philosophize This” lately (highly recommend it) and came across an episode talking about the idea that experiencing negative emotions tends to be something we shy away from, rather than accept. We tell ourselves that having total control of our emotions is what defines an intelligent being, yet in the process we lose the thing that makes us human in the first place. I’m not saying that people should not practise self control or work on being less reactive, but we also shouldn’t try to live our lives without ever experiences overflowing joy or sadness.. Any person that really LIVES is bound to experience both ends of the emotional spectrum and at the end of the day the people that fully experience both ends of the spectrum are the luckiest. There is no shame in feeling the full range of emotions, because sadness, joy, anger, love; they all come from the same place & shutting off one will inevitably shut off the other too while leaving numbness in the place of it all. I don’t want to be numb. I want to feel everything. 📸 by @tarmopih edited with @lizalinddpresets

