Maailmarändur Liza Lind naudib kodumaist sügist: olen viimasel ajal armunud

Maailmarändurist instakaunitar Liza Lind (22) postitas hiljuti sotsiaalmeediasse sügisesest rõõmust pakatava pildi, kus tunnistab, et on viimasel ajal avastanud midagi, millesse ta on lausa armunud.
«Olen viimasel ajal armunud podcasti nimega «Filosofiseeri seda» (soovitan seda tungivalt) ja kuulasin ühte episoodi, kus räägiti ideest, et negatiivsete emotsioonide kogemine kipub olema midagi, millest me pigem hoidume, kui et aktsepteerime,» kirjutas Lind Instagramis postituse juurde.
«Me ütleme endale, et oma emotsioonide täielik kontrollimine on see, mis määratleb intelligentse olendi, kuid samas kaotame selle käigus asja, mis teeb meist ennekõike inimese. Ma ei ütle, et inimesed ei peaks harjutama enesekontrolli ega pingutama selleks, et vähem reageerida, kuid me ei tohiks ka proovida elada oma elu ilma, et kogeksime kunagi ülevoolavat rõõmu või kurbust. Iga inimene, kes tõesti ELAB, peab kindlasti kogema mõlemat otsa emotsionaalsest spektrist ja päeva lõpuks on kõige õnnelikumad need inimesed, kes kogevad täielikult spektri mõlemat otsa,» jätkas Lind.
Ta lisas, et mmotsioonide täieliku vahemiku tundmises pole midagi häbiväärset, sest kurbus, rõõm, viha, armastus tulevad kõik samast kohast ja ühe sulgemine sulgeb paratamatult ka teised, jättes selle kõige asemele tuimuse. «Ma ei taha tuim olla. Tahan kõike tunda,» tunnistas Lind.
I’ve been loving a podcast called “Philosophize This” lately (highly recommend it) and came across an episode talking about the idea that experiencing negative emotions tends to be something we shy away from, rather than accept. We tell ourselves that having total control of our emotions is what defines an intelligent being, yet in the process we lose the thing that makes us human in the first place. I’m not saying that people should not practise self control or work on being less reactive, but we also shouldn’t try to live our lives without ever experiences overflowing joy or sadness.. Any person that really LIVES is bound to experience both ends of the emotional spectrum and at the end of the day the people that fully experience both ends of the spectrum are the luckiest. There is no shame in feeling the full range of emotions, because sadness, joy, anger, love; they all come from the same place & shutting off one will inevitably shut off the other too while leaving numbness in the place of it all. I don’t want to be numb. I want to feel everything. 📸 by @tarmopih edited with @lizalinddpresets