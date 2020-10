Heidi Klum tegi halloweeniks õudusfilmi, kuhu kaasas terve pere

Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home 👻 Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family. 🎃🕸🦇🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♀️ #HeidiHalloween2020

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:00am PDT