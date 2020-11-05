LeBron Jamesi peretuttav lasti oma kodus maha

Korvpalliliiga NBA supertäht LeBron James on šokeeritud peretuttava vägivaldsest surmast.
NBA klubi Clevelandi Cavaliersi skautingu eest vastutava Brandon Weemsi õde Ericka lasti kodus maha. Ta leiti oma magamistoast surnuna esmaspäeval. 37-aastasele naisele oli tulirelvast pähe tulistatud.
Mõrv toimus Ohia osariigi Akroni linnas.
Politsei ei ole meediale juhtumi üksikasju avalikustanud, samuti pole veel kinni peetud ühtki kahtlusalust. Korvpallitäht James kutsus Twitteris inimesi tulistamise kohta infot jagama.
AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020
«Mu sõbra õde mõrvati oma möödunud nädalavahetusel oma kodus! Pere tahab vastuseid, kes seda tegi ja miks. Tahan, et selgitaksite, kes sooritas selle õõvastava, häbiväärse ning õudsa teo sellisele armsale inglikesele,» kirjutas James.
James ja Brandon Weems on teineteist tundnud juba lapsepõlvest saati. Brnadon Weemsi ema Brenda Lewis-Weems oli Jamesi ristiema. Ta suri 2006. aastal.
To my beautiful sister...We were just talking about celebrating your birthday and now I can’t believe you are gone!! Taken from me, the family, and your friends way too soon!! You were truly our moms child. You had such a kind heart and a warm soul. So open to care for... help..and love whoever crossed your path. You recently just found your “glow” and it looked amazing on you!! I was so proud of you and happy that you finally found peace and happiness in your life. Why would anyone want to do this to you?? I’m so angry sad and heartbroken. My life will never be the same without you!! But I’m happy you and mom are back together! Watch over us from up there and I promise we got you down here!! Love you forever and always!!💙💙💙💙💙#JusticeForEricka #10/23
«Ei suuda uskuda, et oled lahkunud. Sind võeti ära minult, perelt ja sõpradelt liiga vara. Sul oli hea süda ja soe hing. Olid hooliv, abivalmis ja armastav kõigi vastu, kellega su teed ristusid,» kirjutas Brandon Weems.