LeBron Jamesi peretuttav lasti oma kodus maha

To my beautiful sister...We were just talking about celebrating your birthday and now I can’t believe you are gone!! Taken from me, the family, and your friends way too soon!! You were truly our moms child. You had such a kind heart and a warm soul. So open to care for... help..and love whoever crossed your path. You recently just found your “glow” and it looked amazing on you!! I was so proud of you and happy that you finally found peace and happiness in your life. Why would anyone want to do this to you?? I’m so angry sad and heartbroken. My life will never be the same without you!! But I’m happy you and mom are back together! Watch over us from up there and I promise we got you down here!! Love you forever and always!!💙💙💙💙💙#JusticeForEricka #10/23

