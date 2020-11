Jäid süüdi: Venemaa kergejõustikuliidu töötajad takistasid dopingujuhtumi uurimist

The Disciplinary Tribunal has upheld the AIU’s charge and banned RusAF staff Elena Ikonikkova & Elena Orlova for 8 yrs & 6 yrs respectively under @worldathletics Rules for failing to comply with AIU’s demands in the Danil Lysenko whereabouts investigation.https://t.co/cBkQOqSHT4 pic.twitter.com/vDG4acfuBN