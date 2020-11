LAHE FOTO ⟩ Neli korda maailma tugevaima mehe võistlused kinni pannud USA vägilane haaras kalli kaasa kaenlasse

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY AMAZING WIFE @fitmommy_kerishaw 👫🎉❤️ - Today is your day and I hope you have an amazing and special birthday! You are everything the boys and I could ever ask for in a wife and mom! You inspire me to be better in every way and I love doing life with you! - #birthday #shawstrength #shawfamily

A post shared by Brian Shaw (@shawstrength) on Oct 20, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT