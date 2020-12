Venemaa viimsepäevalennuk Il-80, teda saadavad MiG-29 hävitajad plane and MiG-29 fighter jets fly over Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, 2010. Troops from four NATO states marched through Red Square for the first time Sunday as Russia marked victory in World War II with its biggest military parade since the collapse of the Soviet Union. AFP PHOTO / YURI KADOBNOV

FOTO: YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Scanpix