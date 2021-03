MOPSUD ⟩ Jodie Foster kostitas oma naist kuuma suudlusega või oli see nüüd vastupidi?

Jodie Foster, winner of Best Supporting Actress Motion picture for "The Mauritanian" and her wife Alexandra Hedison in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 28, 2021. NBC Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

FOTO: NBC HANDOUT/via Reuters