Ühismeedias populaarne Saudi Araabia fitnessiguru jäi tätoveeringute pärast lastest ilma

Rifa'a Al-Yami, a 40-year-old mother of four, was kidnapped from Jeddah to her hometown by her family, so far there is no accurate news about her. Some say that she is imprisoned and others say that she was killed.#رفعة_اليامي https://t.co/8vMV9XankH pic.twitter.com/IzGGCVZzTW