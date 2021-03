KIRVES ⟩ Harry ja Meghani kõmulise intervjuu eest maksti miljoneid

(FILES) In this file photo taken on on November 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on January 18, 2020. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

