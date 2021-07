GALERII ⟩ Brasiillased valisid taas riigi kauneimat peput!

July 5, 2021, SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, USA: Lunna LeBlanc, representing Minas Gerais, was elected ''Miss Bumbum 2021'' among the 15 finalist candidates, Juh Campos, second place candidate from Roraima and third place for Suzana Simonet, from Santa Catarina. The announcement was made by the presenter Andressa Urach in the city of São Paulo this Monday, July 5th. (Credit Image: © Vanessa Carvalho/ZUMA Wire)

