FOTO ⟩ Vabavõitlustäht Conor McGregor näitas oma uut luksusjahti

Conor McGregor has taken delivery of the $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht he purchased last year.



• 63-feet long

• Two-bedrooms

• 4,000 horsepower

• 70-mph top speed



The yacht is 1 of 63 that were made, with McGregor receiving #12 in honor of his Proper 12 whiskey. pic.twitter.com/uXsFJ6l9kB